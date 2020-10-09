Mumbai police summons Republic TV CFO: Report

Mumbai police summons Republic TV CFO in connection with TRP manipulation scam: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 09 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 20:22 ist
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh addresses media at CP office, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mumbai police has summoned the Chief Financial Officer of Republic TV in connection with the TRP manipulation scam, according to a Times of India report.

According to the report, which cites a letter by ACP Shashank Sandbhor, the Police has summoned Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram, saying it has reasonable grounds to believe that he is aquainted with certain facts and circumstances behind the TRP scam, and has summoned him on Saturday to record his statement.

Read: Explained: What is TRP? How can the data be manipulated?

In addition to Republic TV, the owners of Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi channels were arrested in connection with the scam.

The BARC, for its part, said it is committed to report a true picture of television viewership and welcomed the Mumbai Police's investigation into the case.

