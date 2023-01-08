Mumbai police to probe vandalism at St Michael's Church

A day after graves and crosses were vandalised at the cemetery of the St Michael's Church in Mahim, the Mumbai Police has launched massive investigations to track down the suspect and go deeper into the conspiracy.

The Archdiocese of Bombay and several Catholic bodies and associations have condemned the incident even as political parties appealed to the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government to look into the issue and ensure that the culprit is brought to book.

As many as 18 crosses were vandalised by an unidentified suspect whose footage has been caught on CCTV.

“It is an unfortunate incident. We have launched the investigations. We will go to the root of the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Manoj Patil said.

“It is with sadness I would like to inform you that a certain miscreant entered our Church premises on 7th January 2023 at around 6 am and vandalized about 18 crosses in the Church cemetery,” Father Bernard Lancy Pinto, the Parish Priest of St Michael’s Church said in a statement.

The Mahim police station, which has lodged an FIR, is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Bombay and several Christian bodies have condemned the act of vandalism.

“It is regrettable and painful that the graves of Catholics were vandalised at the Church of St Michael, Mahim. The sentiments of the community are deeply hurt as this act not only involves the destruction of religious objects, but also disrespect for the dead. The police are investigating the incident and we remain hopeful that the perpetrator of this vicious crime will be brought to task,” the Archdiocese of Bombay said in a press statement.

"While the Church appreciates the support and assistance of various groups, we strictly do not wish to give this act a communal overtone. We trust the investigation of the police and are assured that those involved will be shortly arrested,” the office of Archdiocese of Bombay said.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto urged Shinde and Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, to look into the issue.

“Please take immediate cognisance of this issue. This act seems like a deliberate attempt to pressurize and disturb the peace loving Catholic community in Mumbai. Desecration of graves means hurting the feelings and emotions of people who have lost their loved ones and damaging the cross hurts the religious sentiments of the Catholic community. The perpetrators of this crime must be arrested immediately and severe action must be taken,” he said.

Congressman Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, a former Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai and ex-Rajya Sabha member, said: “I most strongly condemn the vandalising of crosses and graves at the St. Michael’s Church. The perpetrators of this crime must be arrested immediately and severe action must be taken against them.”

“We were shocked to learn about the mindless destruction and desecration of the graveyard. We urge the police to ensure that those responsible be arrested, investigated and proceeded for prosecution,” said Dolphy D’Souza, President, Bombay Catholic Sabha.