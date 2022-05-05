Mumbai police urge automakers to lower decibel limit of vehicle horns

Amid a row over use of loudspeakers at religious places, the Mumbai police have requested automobile manufacturers to lower the sound limit of vehicle horns, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions on noise pollution, an official said.

Currently, the volume of vehicle horns is in the range of 92 to 112 decibels, which violates the apex court's guidelines, he said.

"We recently held a meeting with various automobile manufactures and asked them to reduce the sound of vehicles horns in order to check the noise pollution," he said.

The city police are also taking action against loud honking by vehicle drivers, the official said, adding that honking at night will also be checked.

He said the police would also hold a meeting with automobile dealers, with an aim to make the metropolis free of noise pollution.

The Mumbai police had recently also met various builders and developers and asked them to curb noise pollution arising out of construction work, and enable citizens to have noise-free Sundays, he said.