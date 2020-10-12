Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday said said they were functioning normally, amid a major power outage in large parts of Mumbai.
"There is a power failure in south Mumbai. Exchange is working normally. The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning," a BSE spokesperson said.
The NSE too said it is functioning normally.
For Mumbai power outage live updates, click here.
Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.
In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said "the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure".
Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.
Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters
Why some millennials can’t manage their money
‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly
DH Toon | Wind turbines to extract water from moisture
Ten of the best quotes from the French Open
Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?