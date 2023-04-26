Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted, two Uzbek women rescued; 4 held

The crime branch of Mumbai police has rescued two Uzbek women who were forced into prostitution and arrested four persons involved in the racket from a hotel in suburban Andheri, an official said.

Acting on specific inputs, the enforcement cell of the crime branch raided a hotel at Andheri East on Monday evening and rescued two women, he said on Tuesday.

The arrested persons had made fake Aadhaar cards of the women to portray them as Indian nationals, he said.

The accused had also taken away the passports of the women and demanded Rs 2 lakh to return them, the official added.