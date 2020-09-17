Mumbai-Pune belt worst-affected in India as Covid-19 cases cross 6.5-lakh mark

A possible second Covid-19 wave seems to hover over the Mumbai-Pune belt as the progressive cases cross the 6.5 lakh-mark and deaths nearing the 20,000-mark.

The combined figures of the Mumbai-Pune exceed some states – and even ahead of some countries.

The huge belt comprises two metropolitan regions – the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and Pune metropolitan region (PMR) spread over six districts of the 36 districts of Maharashtra.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The MMR comprises twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban as well as sister districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad – together in the belt, there are 9 big municipal corporations including Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and the semi-urban and rural areas.

The PMR comprises two corporations Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and the semi-urban and rural areas.

The belt accounts for nearly 60 per cent of progressive positive cases and the death toll of Maharashtra – making it the worst-affected area in all of India.

Comparing it with India's numbers, the Mumbai-Pune infection is around 13 per cent that of India and deaths 23 per cent.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

While there has not been any official confirmation from the Centre on the second wave, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on at least on three occasions that the recent spike leads us to believe if we are either on the verge of entering the second wave or already into it. “All we can do is to take maximum precautions,” he said.

Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar review the situation in Mumbai and Pune, respectively, on a daily basis besides monitering entire state.

According to the figures of Wednesday night, Maharashtra has total progressive cases to the tune of 11,21,221. While the MMR accounts for 4,14,377 cases, the PMR or the Pune district has 2,22,530 cases – the highest in India. The Mumbai and Pune metropolitan areas accounts for 19,314 deaths – of the total 30,883 in the state.

The Maharashtra government is currently undertaking ‘Mahje Kutumb, Majhi Jawabdari’ (My Family, My Responsibility)’ campaign, a survey during which health teams and volunteers will reach out to 2.25 crore families, twice a month.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 17

“The initiative means that healthcare workers will monitor all households in the state but citizens should not get complacent about precautionary measures against Covid-19,” Thackeray said and urged people of the state to cooperate with the visiting teams.

In the last couple of days since the launch on 15 September, people in Mumbai and Pune have given good responses.

“People will have to take precautions. The unlocking process is underway post-lockdown. Mumbai and Pune are financial and industrial nerve centres. Lot of traffic comes in and goes out so the chances of spreading is very high,” said Dr Suhas Pingle, Chairman, Action Committee, Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai over 35 top doctors have joined forces with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and they will be rendering their services in the jumbo field hospitals.