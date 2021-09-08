Mumbai Rains Live: IMD issues orange alert in Mumbai, Thane; heavy rains expected today

Skymet predicted heavy showers in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday. "These rainfall activities are expected to be on the heavier side and water logging along with communication issues and traffic chaos may also be seen," it said.
Mumbai, Thane on Orange alert
Mumbai saw heavy rains on Tuesday. According to a report, in the three hours ending at 9:30 pm, many parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Regionhad already registered between 20 to 40mm of rain.
After a rainy Tuesday, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Under the influence of weather systems, most parts of Maharashtra are very likely to experience enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 2-3 days with gradual reduction thereafter, according to IMD.
