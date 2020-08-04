Mumbai Rains Live updates: At least 7 killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Konkan belt

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days after rains lashed the financial capital as the monsoon system active over the Arabian Sea strengthened. Track this live blog to get the latest updates on the Mumbai rains.
At least 7 killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Konkan belt
At least seven people were killed as heavy overnight rains pounded the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Read more
Pune sees heavy rains as clouds pour across Maharashtra
Parel alrea flooded as downpour continues
The MeT department has sounded a red alert for today & tomorrow for an extremely heavy downpour
Bombay High Court adjourned its virtual hearings in various cases on Tuesday in view of heavy rains that lashed city overnight and in morning
Water logging in parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city
IMD Update
230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation.
230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now: BMC Commissioner
King's Circle, Sion heavily flooded
Suburban train services between Vadala and Parel suspended
Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel, suburban services are suspended on main line and harbour line. However, shuttle services are running between Vashi and Panvel & Thane and Kalyan-beyond. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Dn mail/express trains are being rescheduled.
Train movement stopped at Dadar, but suburban services are running between Bandra & Dahanu Road
As reported, due to heavy rain, about 200 mm water on track between Dadar & Prabhadevi.
All lines affected in this section. So train movement stopped at Dadar, but suburban services are running between Bandra & Dahanu Road.
Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the Suburban region and prediction for heavy rainfall by the IMD, holiday has been declared for all state govt offices in the Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban region today.
Waterloggingin the East Dadar area of Mumbai.
Heavy rains lash Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district overnight, cause water-loggingat several places and affect local train services and road traffic movement, sayofficials.
A person was electrocuted to death near Owala Hanuman temple on Ghodbunder road. Kasarvadavali police official on-site, said Thane Municipal Corporation.
Local train services updates: Due to high tide andheavy rains resulting in water logging at Dadar andPrabhadevi, special suburban services are being run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra andservices suspended between Bandra-Churchgate, says theWestern Railway.
BMC asks Mumbaikars to not to venture out unless extremely necessary
Reports of heavy rainfall were received from Mumbai's neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.BMC has asked people to stay indoors.
"As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas" BMC said.
Mumbai now on red alert with possibilities of extremely heavy falls at isolated places. Thunder being heard and satellite, radar points to intense spells," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.
The weathermen have forecast that heavy rains in the Mumbai metropolitan region will continue. "Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas received very intense rainfall.
Water logging in King's Circle, Hindmata, Postal Colony, Andheri Subway
Water logging was reported to form the chronic spots of King's Circle, Hindmata, Postal Colony, Andheri Subway.The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has deployed generators and pumps to flush out floodwaters.
Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs and the coastal North Konkan belt on Tuesday affecting the road and rail traffic.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai rains.The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days after rains lashed the financial capital as the monsoon system active over the Arabian Sea strengthened. Track this live blog to get the latest updates on the Mumbai rains.