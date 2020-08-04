Mumbai Rains Live updates: Lashing downpour, landslides leave financial capital devastated

Rains continue to lash Mumbai for two days now. However the intensity of rainfall is expected to reduce on Thursday. Some local trains have resumed. However, landslides have also been reported across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Track this live blog to get the latest updates on the Mumbai rains.
BMC Update: Total number of calls to Fire Brigade between 7 AM to 11 PM on Aug 05 - 116; 91 cleared
Hockey Player Yuvraj Singh's house flooded in Mumbai rains
Due to heavy rains, the retaining wall of NS Patkar Road collapsed post 11:30 pm yesterday (August 5, 2020). The work of removing its debris along with the fallen trees is being conducted on war footing
Landslide off Peddar Road: Expert teams called to gauge extensive damage
Heaviest one-day August rain in 46 years slams Mumbai
The record rainfall in 46 years in south Mumbai on Wednesday has left a sort of trail of destruction in the financial capital of the country.
In the wee hours of Thursday, a landslide was reported along the otherwise busy Peddar Road. A team of civic workers are clearing the pick and removing the trees that have came down from the hillock.
Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant and Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar inspected the spot and the damage.
Heartwarming scenes amid rains and devastation: A man carries a kitten home
Landslide off Peddar Road, road services affected.
This is the second landslide within Mumbai in 3days - the other being in Western Express Highway in Kandivli
Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during heavy rains, at Byculla area in Mumbai
All WR suburban local train services have resumed at 5 am.
Some suburban train services resume
Suburban services are now running on Main line and Harbour line. On Main line CSMT-Kasara/Karjat and on HB line CSMT-Panvel.
Trains diverted
Highest rainfall since 1974
The Colaba weather station recorded 33.2 centimeters (13 inches) of rainfall in the 24 hours through 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the highest downpour for a single day in August since at least 1974, according to the India Meteorological Department. More spells of moderate to heavy rainfall are forecast for Thursday, accompanied by strong winds of as much as 80 kilometers per hour.
“It’s not a very regular thing” to witness intense showers continuing for several days, K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general at the weather department’s Mumbai center, said late on Wednesday.
6 Aug rainfall updates
Mumbai, Thane & parts of NM recd extremely hvy falls (more than 200mm) at few places in last 24 hrs. Rest of the places it was hvy to very hvy
Colaba 331.8 mm
Santacruz 162.3 mm
Next 24 hrs could see gradual decrease in intensity of RF in city.
- K S Hosalikar, IMD
South Mumbai records highest rain in 46 years
A delivery boy pushes his scooter after it stopped working along a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Credit: Reuters
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue passengers from a local train stranded between Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations on the Central line, during heavy rain, in Mumbai
Mumbai Rainfall updates at 5.30 am
Santacruz 146.1mm
Colaba 330.0mm
Radar image indicating intense clouds over N of Palghar. Mumbai, Thane not much clouds.
Night rains reduction observed, but Colaba is setting up another record for Aug RF.
Today could see a reduction in day's RF.
- K S Hosalikar, IMD
Rescue operations on, people advised to stay home
IMD Update
IMD warns of intense rainfall, strong winds in Mumbai, suburbs
The MeT department on Wednesday warned of intense spell of 30 to 50 mm rainfall per hour with strong winds in Mumbai and suburban areas.
Maharashtra CM asks people to avoid going outdoors
As heavy rains lashedMumbaiand neighbouring areas on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. (PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai region; rail, road transport affected
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads, officials said. (PTI)
At least 7 killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Konkan belt
At least seven people were killed as heavy overnight rains pounded the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Pune sees heavy rains as clouds pour across Maharashtra
Parel alrea flooded as downpour continues
The MeT department has sounded a red alert for today & tomorrow for an extremely heavy downpour
Bombay High Court adjourned its virtual hearings in various cases on Tuesday in view of heavy rains that lashed city overnight and in morning
Water logging in parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city
IMD Update
230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation.
230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now: BMC Commissioner
King's Circle, Sion heavily flooded
Suburban train services between Vadala and Parel suspended
Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel, suburban services are suspended on main line and harbour line. However, shuttle services are running between Vashi and Panvel & Thane and Kalyan-beyond. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Dn mail/express trains are being rescheduled.
Train movement stopped at Dadar, but suburban services are running between Bandra & Dahanu Road
As reported, due to heavy rain, about 200 mm water on track between Dadar & Prabhadevi.
All lines affected in this section. So train movement stopped at Dadar, but suburban services are running between Bandra & Dahanu Road.
Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the Suburban region and prediction for heavy rainfall by the IMD, holiday has been declared for all state govt offices in the Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban region today.
Waterloggingin the East Dadar area of Mumbai.
Heavy rains lash Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district overnight, cause water-loggingat several places and affect local train services and road traffic movement, sayofficials.
A person was electrocuted to death near Owala Hanuman temple on Ghodbunder road. Kasarvadavali police official on-site, said Thane Municipal Corporation.
Local train services updates: Due to high tide andheavy rains resulting in water logging at Dadar andPrabhadevi, special suburban services are being run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra andservices suspended between Bandra-Churchgate, says theWestern Railway.
BMC asks Mumbaikars to not to venture out unless extremely necessary
Reports of heavy rainfall were received from Mumbai's neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.BMC has asked people to stay indoors.
"As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas" BMC said.
Mumbai now on red alert with possibilities of extremely heavy falls at isolated places. Thunder being heard and satellite, radar points to intense spells," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.
The weathermen have forecast that heavy rains in the Mumbai metropolitan region will continue. "Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas received very intense rainfall.
Water logging in King's Circle, Hindmata, Postal Colony, Andheri Subway
Water logging was reported to form the chronic spots of King's Circle, Hindmata, Postal Colony, Andheri Subway.The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has deployed generators and pumps to flush out floodwaters.
Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs and the coastal North Konkan belt on Tuesday affecting the road and rail traffic.