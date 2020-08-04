Mumbai Rains Live updates: Overnight rain continues; people advised to stay indoors
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Overnight rain continues; people advised to stay indoors
XShare via
Share permalink
updated: Aug 06 2020, 08:21 ist
Rains continue to lash Mumbai for two days now. However the intensity of rainfall is expected to reduce on Thursday. Track this live blog to get the latest updates on the Mumbai rains.
08:18
A delivery boy pushes his scooter after it stopped working along a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Credit: Reuters
08:12
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue passengers from a local train stranded between Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations on the Central line, during heavy rain, in Mumbai
07:57
About 290 passengers rescued from the two stranded trains near Masjid railway station @Central_Railway. The rescue operation carried out by RPF with the help of NDRF. All passengers are safe. Kudos to the team CR, NDRF and everyone fr moving the passengers to safe place. pic.twitter.com/2FRCy58UEW
Santacruz 146.1mm Colaba 330.0mm Radar image indicating intense clouds over N of Palghar. Mumbai, Thane not much clouds. Night rains reduction observed, but Colaba is setting up another record for Aug RF. Today could see a reduction in day's RF.
- K S Hosalikar, IMD
07:53
Rescue operations on, people advised to stay home
While we’ve asked all to stay home, the police and urban/ rural local bodies staff are on streets and are braving the stormy rains. Please stay home and stay put wherever indoors you are across the entire belt receiving rains
IMD warns of intense rainfall, strong winds in Mumbai, suburbs
The MeT department on Wednesday warned of intense spell of 30 to 50 mm rainfall per hour with strong winds in Mumbai and suburban areas.
19:57
Maharashtra CM asks people to avoid going outdoors
As heavy rains lashedMumbaiand neighbouring areas on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. (PTI)
19:33
Heavy rain in Mumbai region; rail, road transport affected
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads, officials said. (PTI)
18:45
#UPDATE Mumbai: NDRF team recovers the body of another female, who fell into a drain after her room collapsed in a residential chawl at Agripada in Dhobighat area of Santa Cruz. 2 dead, 1 girl rescued so far. Search operation underway to find the missing 7-year old girl. https://t.co/JJkgNyuiJ5
#Mumbai: 1 female, 2 girls missing after they fell in an open drain, located at the backside of their room. 3 rooms of Trimurti Chawl in Santacruz East, collapsed today morning. Search operation underway. Another girl rescued by police and shifted to V N Desai hospital pic.twitter.com/T7SvACrgxV
Observed Rainfall during past 3 hrs in Mumbai region (08:30 AM-11:30 AM of 04th Aug 2020):- Mumbai (Colaba)-6 mm Mumbai (Santacruz) -19 mm Thane - 16 mm Intense to very intense rainfall likely to continue in many parts of Mumbai during next 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/x4g2BYEAzq
230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation.
230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now: BMC Commissioner
230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now: BMC Commissioner https://t.co/WD3WzQY8oJpic.twitter.com/KDJDFMa2n7
Suburban train services between Vadala and Parel suspended
Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel, suburban services are suspended on main line and harbour line. However, shuttle services are running between Vashi and Panvel & Thane and Kalyan-beyond. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Dn mail/express trains are being rescheduled.
12:12
Train movement stopped at Dadar, but suburban services are running between Bandra & Dahanu Road
As reported, due to heavy rain, about 200 mm water on track between Dadar & Prabhadevi. All lines affected in this section. So train movement stopped at Dadar, but suburban services are running between Bandra & Dahanu Road.
11:25
Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the Suburban region and prediction for heavy rainfall by the IMD, holiday has been declared for all state govt offices in the Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban region today.
09:59
Waterloggingin the East Dadar area of Mumbai.
09:55
Heavy rains lash Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district overnight, cause water-loggingat several places and affect local train services and road traffic movement, sayofficials.
— State Disaster Management Authority,Maharashtra (@DisasterState) August 4, 2020
09:45
A person was electrocuted to death near Owala Hanuman temple on Ghodbunder road. Kasarvadavali police official on-site, said Thane Municipal Corporation.
09:43
Local train services updates: Due to high tide andheavy rains resulting in water logging at Dadar andPrabhadevi, special suburban services are being run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra andservices suspended between Bandra-Churchgate, says theWestern Railway.
09:41
BMC asks Mumbaikars to not to venture out unless extremely necessary
Reports of heavy rainfall were received from Mumbai's neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.BMC has asked people to stay indoors.
"As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas" BMC said.
09:41
Mumbai now on red alert with possibilities of extremely heavy falls at isolated places. Thunder being heard and satellite, radar points to intense spells," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.
09:41
The weathermen have forecast that heavy rains in the Mumbai metropolitan region will continue. "Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas received very intense rainfall.
09:40
Water logging in King's Circle, Hindmata, Postal Colony, Andheri Subway
Water logging was reported to form the chronic spots of King's Circle, Hindmata, Postal Colony, Andheri Subway.The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has deployed generators and pumps to flush out floodwaters.
09:40
Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs and the coastal North Konkan belt on Tuesday affecting the road and rail traffic.
09:39
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai rains.The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days after rains lashed the financial capital as the monsoon system active over the Arabian Sea strengthened. Track this live blog to get the latest updates on the Mumbai rains.
A delivery boy pushes his scooter after it stopped working along a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Credit: Reuters
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue passengers from a local train stranded between Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations on the Central line, during heavy rain, in Mumbai
Mumbai Rainfall updates at 5.30 am
Santacruz 146.1mm
Colaba 330.0mm
Radar image indicating intense clouds over N of Palghar. Mumbai, Thane not much clouds.
Night rains reduction observed, but Colaba is setting up another record for Aug RF.
Today could see a reduction in day's RF.
- K S Hosalikar, IMD
Rescue operations on, people advised to stay home
IMD Update
IMD warns of intense rainfall, strong winds in Mumbai, suburbs
The MeT department on Wednesday warned of intense spell of 30 to 50 mm rainfall per hour with strong winds in Mumbai and suburban areas.
Maharashtra CM asks people to avoid going outdoors
As heavy rains lashedMumbaiand neighbouring areas on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. (PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai region; rail, road transport affected
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads, officials said. (PTI)
At least 7 killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Konkan belt
At least seven people were killed as heavy overnight rains pounded the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Read more
Pune sees heavy rains as clouds pour across Maharashtra
Parel alrea flooded as downpour continues
The MeT department has sounded a red alert for today & tomorrow for an extremely heavy downpour
Bombay High Court adjourned its virtual hearings in various cases on Tuesday in view of heavy rains that lashed city overnight and in morning
Water logging in parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city
IMD Update
230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation.
230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now: BMC Commissioner
King's Circle, Sion heavily flooded
Suburban train services between Vadala and Parel suspended
Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel, suburban services are suspended on main line and harbour line. However, shuttle services are running between Vashi and Panvel & Thane and Kalyan-beyond. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Dn mail/express trains are being rescheduled.
Train movement stopped at Dadar, but suburban services are running between Bandra & Dahanu Road
As reported, due to heavy rain, about 200 mm water on track between Dadar & Prabhadevi.
All lines affected in this section. So train movement stopped at Dadar, but suburban services are running between Bandra & Dahanu Road.
Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the Suburban region and prediction for heavy rainfall by the IMD, holiday has been declared for all state govt offices in the Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban region today.
Waterloggingin the East Dadar area of Mumbai.
Heavy rains lash Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district overnight, cause water-loggingat several places and affect local train services and road traffic movement, sayofficials.
A person was electrocuted to death near Owala Hanuman temple on Ghodbunder road. Kasarvadavali police official on-site, said Thane Municipal Corporation.
Local train services updates: Due to high tide andheavy rains resulting in water logging at Dadar andPrabhadevi, special suburban services are being run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra andservices suspended between Bandra-Churchgate, says theWestern Railway.
BMC asks Mumbaikars to not to venture out unless extremely necessary
Reports of heavy rainfall were received from Mumbai's neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.BMC has asked people to stay indoors.
"As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas" BMC said.
Mumbai now on red alert with possibilities of extremely heavy falls at isolated places. Thunder being heard and satellite, radar points to intense spells," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.
The weathermen have forecast that heavy rains in the Mumbai metropolitan region will continue. "Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas received very intense rainfall.
Water logging in King's Circle, Hindmata, Postal Colony, Andheri Subway
Water logging was reported to form the chronic spots of King's Circle, Hindmata, Postal Colony, Andheri Subway.The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has deployed generators and pumps to flush out floodwaters.
Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs and the coastal North Konkan belt on Tuesday affecting the road and rail traffic.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai rains.The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days after rains lashed the financial capital as the monsoon system active over the Arabian Sea strengthened. Track this live blog to get the latest updates on the Mumbai rains.