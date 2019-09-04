Mumbai rains: Schools to remain shut after IMD alert

As incessant rains continue to cripple parts of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directed schools to remain closed on Wednesday.

BMC tweeted, "in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for rest of the day, schools shall remain closed today. Principals of schools where students are already in are requested to take precautions & ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely."

In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), issued an 'Orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane. The Mumbai Police have also urged the public to take necessary precautions.