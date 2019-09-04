Mumbai rains: Schools to remain shut after IMD alert

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 04 2019, 10:38am ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2019, 11:43am ist
A view of the waterlogged Chunabhatti Station after heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai. (File Photo)

As incessant rains continue to cripple parts of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directed schools to remain closed on Wednesday.

BMC tweeted, "in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for rest of the day, schools shall remain closed today. Principals of schools where students are already in are requested to take precautions & ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely."

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), issued an 'Orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane. The Mumbai Police have also urged the public to take necessary precautions.

