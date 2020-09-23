Mumbai rains: Two security guards drown in flooded elevator

In a shocking incident, two security guards of a building in Agripada got trapped in a flooded lift and drowned while struggling to open the lift door as heavy rains inundated parts of Mumbai on Wednesday.

Around 0800 hrs, the two security guards of the Nathani Residency building in Agripada had gone to the waterlogged basement to start the society’s water supply. However, as the water levels started increasing, they entered the lift, closed the doors, and tried to go to the upper floors, said Agripada Police Station Senior Police Inspector Savlaram Agavane.

“The flooded lift did not start nor did the doors open. They pressed the alarm buttons and some residents rushed down to save them, but could not go there due to flooding,” he said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade was informed, however, it was late. Their bodies were fished out. The deceased were identified as Jamir Ahmed Sohanan and Shehzad Memon.