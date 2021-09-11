Mumbai rape case accused sent to custody till Sept 21

Mumbai rape case accused sent to police custody till September 21

  Sep 11 2021, 15:03 ist
  updated: Sep 11 2021, 15:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court has sent the accused in Mumbai's Sakinaka rape and assault case to police custody till September 21.

A day after the woman was heinously raped and brutalised in a tempo - similar to the Nirbhaya case -  in the Kharani Road area of Saki Naka locality in Mumbai, she passed away after battling for 33 hours on Saturday. 

Also Read — Mumbai woman, who was raped, brutally assaulted in tempo, dies in hospital

More to follow...

