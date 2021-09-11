Mumbai rape case accused sent to police custody till September 21

A court has sent the accused in Mumbai's Sakinaka rape and assault case to police custody till September 21.
A day after the woman was heinously raped and brutalised in a tempo - similar to the Nirbhaya case - in the Kharani Road area of Saki Naka locality in Mumbai, she passed away after battling for 33 hours on Saturday.
Accused remanded to police custody till 21 September @DeccanHerald #Mumbai
