Mumbai rape case accused sent to police custody till September 21

A court has sent the accused in Mumbai's Sakinaka rape and assault case to police custody till September 21.

A day after the woman was heinously raped and brutalised in a tempo - similar to the Nirbhaya case - in the Kharani Road area of Saki Naka locality in Mumbai, she passed away after battling for 33 hours on Saturday.

