Mumbai records just two Covid-19 cases

Mumbai records just two Covid-19 cases, lowest since start of pandemic

The addition to the tally was a dip from the eight cases recorded on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 01 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 21:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mumbai on Thursday recorded just two Covid-19 cases, the lowest addition to the tally since the pandemic began in March 2020, a civic bulletin informed. The tally in the metropolis rose to 11,54,911, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,744, it said.

The addition to the tally was a dip from the eight cases recorded on Wednesday. The recovery count increased by 10 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,35,096. leaving the city with 71 active cases. As per civic data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the metropolis stands at 1,85,65,553.

Mumbai
India News
Covid-19
Covid
Coronavirus

