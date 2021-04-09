Mumbai reels under severe Covid-19 vaccine shortage

India’s financial capital of Mumbai – the worst Covid-19 hotspot – is reeling under a severe shortage of vaccine.

Mumbai’s biggest vaccination centre – the jumbo field hospital at the Bandra-Kurla Complex has been temporarily shut.

“We have 160 doses left. We will be giving that to people as per rule…those above 45 years of age and frontline workers,” an official of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Also read: Flying squads fanned out to check Remdesivir stock in Mumbai

Serpentine queue was seen at the BKC jumbo facility, where people had come from far-flung places of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) – and with prior appointments.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that she has been told that by evening some stocks would come from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“There are several vaccination centres that have zero vaccines now and vaccination has stopped there... I have come to know that some 76,000 to one lakh doses are about to reach Mumbai by today but I don't have any official info on this,” she said.

Maharashtra is undergoing a political fallout with the Centre over the vaccine supply. However, according to the health ministry data, the state has so far topped the chart of the inoculation drive in the country.