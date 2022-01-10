Mumbai reports 13,648 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

In a sign of improvement, the Covid-19 cases in Mumbai dropped significantly on Monday.
During the day, 13,648 cases and 5 deaths were reported taking the progressive total to 9,28,220 and 16,411, respectively, according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Last Friday, Mumbai reported 20,971 cases, however, on Saturday and Sunday, it dropped to 20,318 and 19,474 cases. The drop by over 5,000 cases has come as a major relief for Mumbai.
In Mumbai, the total active cases stand at 1,03,862.
Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
As Omicron spreads, Covid test misinformation spikes
World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic
These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive
Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers
Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday
Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge
Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules
Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days