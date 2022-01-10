Mumbai reports 13,648 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2022, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 23:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a sign of improvement, the Covid-19 cases in Mumbai dropped significantly on Monday. 

During the day, 13,648 cases and 5 deaths were reported taking the progressive total to 9,28,220 and 16,411, respectively, according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Last Friday, Mumbai reported 20,971 cases, however, on Saturday and Sunday, it dropped to 20,318 and 19,474 cases. The drop by over 5,000 cases has come as a major relief for Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the total active cases stand at 1,03,862.

Mumbai
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

