Mumbai’s biryani king Jaffer Bhai dies of Covid-19

Mumbai’s famous briyani king Jaffer Bhai Mansuri passed away due to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old, who founded ‘Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar’ chain of restaurants famous for its biryani, was among the who’s who of Mumbai’s culture and food.

He was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on September 2 and put on ventilator. He succumbed to the deadly virus on September 9.

He was laid to rest at the Bada Qabrastan.







The “Biryani King of Mumbai”, Delhi Darbar’s Jaffer Bhai said to make the biryani himself and is the only restaurateur who could cook every item on the menu.

1973 saw the inception of Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar at Grant Road, Mumbai. Now, the brand is spread over Mohammed Ali Road, Marine Lines, Jogeshwari, Mahim and Navi Mumbai. There is also a restaurant in the hill station of Panchgani and Dubai.

With passion in his heart, Jaffer Bhai's hands led to the best culinary art. Jaffer Bhai’s philosophy was to be a perfectionist from start toend. He believed in identifying the right ingredients for quality products. An avid chef for whom the art of cooking was what he lived for.

“We express deepest condolences to the family of legendary Jaffer Bhai, Biryani King of Mumbai and owner ‘Delhi Darbar’ on his sad demise and we pray to the Almighty to give strength to the family to bear this huge loss,” said, Shivanand Shetty, President, Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association.

Senior IPS officer Qaisar Khalid, who is also the founder of Pasbaan-e-Adab, a social and cultural organization committed to the cause of spreading the values of the composite culture of this country through literature, music and art, said it was a big loss. “Few people become legends in their lifetime. Jaffer Bhai who created ‘Dilli Darbar’ and ‘Jaffer Bhai’s Dilli Darbar’ was one of them. Smiling, encouraging and courteous, he supported Indian culture and hosted artists with famous biryani,” he said