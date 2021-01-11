Mumbai’s Covid-19 case doubling rate is now 1 year

Amid the good news of a vaccine close at hand, Mumbai’s Covid-19 case doubling rate is now one year – a good sign vis-a-vis flattening of the curve and curbing the spread of the pandemic in India’s financial hub.

The doubling rate is the time taken for the number of cases to be twice as many.

According to the Public Health Department of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the total progressive cases now stand at 2,98,889 while the death toll is 11,186.

The total tests conducted so far in the city is 24,95,560.

The total active cases in Mumbai – which comprises two districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban – is 7,180.

On Sunday, the doubling rate stood at 366 days.

Last Saturday and Friday, it was 364 days, while on Thursday and Wednesday, it was 366 and 365, respectively.

In fact, in mid-April, the doubling rate was as low as seven days or a week’s time.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases from January 3 to 9 has been 0.21 per cent.

A few months ago, Mumbai was one of the Covid-19 hotspots, however, it has made a considerable recovery.

The total number of beds for serious, moderate patients and complicated cases in DCH and DCHC and jumbo facilities is 12,896, while in CCC-2, the total capacity is 23,806 beds. Besides, there are 1,797 ICU beds and 1,076 ventilator beds. There are 7,276 beds that have oxygen facilities.

The daily cases that are recorded in Mumbai now are between 500 and 700, while the per day deaths were around 10.

The highest Coronavirus cases recorded in Mumbai in a 24-hour-period was 2,848 on October 8.

The first Covid-19 case in Mumbai was reported on March 11 and the first death on March 17.