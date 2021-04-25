Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases decline, but trend to be checked for two weeks

For the first time in a month’s time the financial capital of Mumbai reported less than 6,000 cases of Covid-19 infection in 24-hours time – a trend that gives a ray of hope in combating the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, experts feel that the trend has to be noted for at least two weeks to arrive at any conclusion.

The decline in daily figures is coupled with another bit of encouraging news that in Mumbai that 36.3 per cent of people in Mumbai are found to have antibodies, according to a sero survey by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 5,888 cases and 71 deaths taking the progressive total to 6,22,109 and 12,719, respectively.

The active cases in Mumbai now stand at 78,775.

On 4 April, Mumbai posted the highest tally of 11,206 after the sudden surge of February-March.

While for some time, Mumbai was reporting over 9,000-10,000 cases, last week the trend was encouraging – April 15 (8,217), April 16 (8,839), April 17 (8,834), April 18 (8,400), April 19 (7,381), April 20 (7,214), April 21 (7,684), April 22 (7,410), April 23 (7,221) and April 24 (5,888).

Acknowledging the downward trend, Dr Rajesh Dere, the Dean of BKC Jumbo Covid Centre in Mumbai, said: “Yes, we are seeing a decline for the last few days. We have to note that there are lockdown-type restrictions which are in place across Maharashtra.”

Vaccinations are being done and people have started receiving the second doses.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who often tweets on public issues, said: “Mumbai daily cases down to 5,888. The decline is well in line with the projection made by ATE Chandra Foundation that I had shared earlier. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!”

Meanwhile, IMA Maharashtra President-elect Dr Suhas Pingle said: “If we look at the figures, there has been a rise in cases and deaths. But now in Mumbai, we have seen a decline in cases over the weekdays and a sudden big drop on Saturday. However, we have to monitor cases for a week to a fortnight’s time to arrive at any conclusion.”

On the ATE Chandra Foundation survey that he shared last week Mahindra points out: “Their model shows an encouraging trend. Mumbai’s daily cases have plateaued at a lower level over the last week or so Seroprevalence in Mumbai (presence of Covid antibodies) is high at 40%+ and rising fast due to both new infections and vaccinations... Global evidence suggests at around 60-65% we may reach a tipping point from where daily cases sharply decline. Just as it happened in the United Kingdom."

The Maharashtra government and the BMC is making all efforts to boost up the vaccination drive.