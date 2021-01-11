Mumbai’s famed 'Muchhad Paanwala' under NCB scanner

Mumbai’s famed Mucchad Paanwala has come under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as the federal agency continues its investigations into the larger nexus of drug mafia and celebrities.

Mucchad Paanwala is a famous paan shop in the Kemps Corner area of south Mumbai.

Its current owner Jayshankar Tiwari, who is often referred to as Mucchad Paanwala, has been called for questioning.

“Yes, we have called him for questioning,” NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede told DH on Monday. The development follows the revelation of Muchhad Paanwala’s name as a customer in a drugs-related case of an arrested British national, Karan Sajnani. Sajnani, residing in the country for over a year, was nabbed along with Rahila Furniturewala, a former manager of a Bollywood actress and her sister.

Jaishankar Tiwari came to Mumbai in 1977 and took over after his father's business. His father, Shyam Charan Tiwari, was originally from a village called Tiwaripur in Prayagraj and sported a handlebar moustache, hence the name of the shop. Tiwari is one of four brothers, all of whom look after the shop and their business.

People queue up at the shop in large numbers to buy paan from the Mucchad Paanwala. Customers include celebrities, artists, actors, businessmen, sportspersons and so on. The shop offers a variety of paans including Kolkata Sweet, Gundi sweet, Magai Sweet, Chocolate Sweet, Special Sweet, Pineapple and Raspberry Sweet.