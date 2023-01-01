Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan now boasts of a weather station

Located on about 50 acres of land and surrounded by Arabian Sea on three sides, the picturesque Raj Bhavan in Mumbai now boasts of a unique weather station.

The picture-postcard complex at Malabar Hill has a mile-long stretch of thick forests, a sandy beach and several lush lawns.

On Saturday, the Bhavan installed a solar-powered weather station for climate change monitoring in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The weather installation project is in collaboration with the City University of New York (CUNY) and IIT Bombay through their National Science Foundation collaborative grant project to monitor air pollution and weather on a micro-scale in Mumbai.

Addressing the invitees, the Governor said climate change is a serious challenge to the world.

He called upon the students to make it a mission to understand and address the various challenges arising from global climate change.

According to Professor Paramita Sen, the weather station at Raj Bhavan will help measure accurately and access from anywhere the temperature, pollution levels, air quality, humidity, solar radiation, Ultraviolet Rays, Carbon Dioxide levels in Mumbai.

According to her, the weather data will be linked to the 'Weather Underground' network and will bring Mumbai on the world map of climate monitoring. She said that a similar Weather Stations will be installed at the Juhu Campus of SNDT Women's University and the Savitribai Phule Pune University in the near future.

She informed the Governor that the US National Science Foundation International Science Experiences for Students had made a grant of $300,000 for the project, under which solar powered weather stations have already been set up in Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and other places.

The information available from the Weather Station will soon be made accessible from the website of Raj Bhavan, she said.

Among those present were Professor Sen, Adjunct Lecturer, Department of Chemistry, Earth Sciences, and Environmental Sciences, City University of New York, Professor Neal Philip, Professor Brian Van Hull of City University of New York, Professor Ujwala Chakradeo, Vice Chancellor SNDT Women's University, Professor Karbhari Kale, Officiating Vice Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University and students from the Science, Technology and Public Policy Department of the City University of New York.