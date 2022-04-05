Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

Come Ramzan and Mumbai’s bustling Mohammed Ali Road, Nagpada Junction, Bhendi Bazaar, Minara Masjid, Bohri Mohalla, Dongri turn into a culinary treasure-house.

The aroma attracts one and all—from the “aam aadmi” to the “hi-fi aadmi” and suits everyone’s pocket.

People across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and other towns and cities throng these areas in the evening during the holy month, when Muslims break their fast with Iftaar.

In the evenings the area dazzles with lights and an enticing aroma of food – both vegetarian and non-vegetarian and a variety of desserts. There is something for everybody to remember.

However, during the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown and strict restrictions - the culinary delight of the food-bazaar was missing. Now it is back with a yummy bang as the Maharashtra government said good-bye to the restrictions.

The eateries on this street prepare food so delicious that even non-Muslims eagerly wait for the fest all year long. Be it the tandoor items, falooda or firnis, it is really delicious.

The aroma attracts one and all and is really tempting. And this area of south Mumbai has a rich history with who’s who frequenting these places and several of the prominent personalities growing up here.

“Ramzan is more than food….it is a cultural and gastronomic experience,” says Rafique Baghdadi, a veteran journalist, writer, film critic and expert on Mumbai.

pastedGraphic.pngThe kebabs of Sarvi Hotel at Nagpada, the nalli-nihari of Noor Mohammadi Hotel, the kormas and bheja-fry at Shalimar, the biryani of Zaffar Bhai's Delhi Darbar, seek-bababs at Al-Madina Fast Food, have a been attracting Mumbaikars for long.

“The legendary M F Hussain used to visit our hotel,” said Khalid Hakim, who runs Noor Mohammadi, which also happens to be one of the famous joints for Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Here you can order a Chicken Sanju Baba as you gaze at an MF Hussain original that the legendary painter has done for Hakim’s father.

Besides Noor Mohammadi, some of the other places are – Al Rehmani Restaurant for seek paratha and chicken fry, Zayka for tangdi kabab, JJ Jalebi for jalebi, malpua, gulab jamuns.

“I have been waiting for Ramzan, I am planning to go with friends next week,” says veteran journalist and writer Prakash Akolkar. “After two years it’s back and we cannot miss it this time around,” adds peace activist Jatin Desai.

A regular connoisseur of Mughlai and Hyderabadi cuisine, B.M. Pillai of Borivali swears by the street food available during Ramzan month not only in south Mumbai, but also Mahim, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Kandivali, Borivali, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mazagaon, Mira Road, Bhayander.

Veteran writer Aijaz Ahmed Ansari said, “What does Saadat Hasan Manto, Kaifi Azmi and Jan Nisan Akhtar have in common? They all have worked or stayed in the Bhendi Bazar area of Mumbai. Do you know that melody queen late Lata Mangeshkar has been associated with the Bhendi Bazar gharana of Hindustani classical music? Or for that matter that legendary music composer Salil Chowdhury used to conduct music classes here."

"It used to be a place for artists and writers and they used to mix up with the common man and enjoy food….Manto used to sit in one of the corners of Sarvi restaurant,” he said.

