Mumbai Samachar director Muncherji Cama passes away

On July 1, Mumbai Samachar had entered the 200th year of publication

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 03 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 16:36 ist
He passed away due to old age and ilness. Credit: iStock Photo

Muncherji Cama, a director at the oldest Indian newspaper in print, Mumbai Samachar, died on Saturday due to old age and illness, sources said.

Cama, who was in his mid-60s, was active in the family's publishing business till the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, they said.

He was a resident of Walkeshwar in South Mumbai. His elder brother Hormusji is more active in the day-to-day operations of the company at present.

On July 1, Mumbai Samachar had entered the 200th year of publication.

