Mumbai sees 1,299 Covid-19 cases, 52 deaths, 1,827 recoveries

Mumbai's Covid-19 tally reached 6,96,379 after 1,299 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, and the death toll increased by 52 to touch 14,574, an official said.

He said 1,827 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count in the metropolis to 6,51,216, which is 93 per cent of the caseload.

"A total of 60,48,686 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 29,264 during the day. The time taken for the tally to double has reached 326 days. The city currently has 62 containment zones and 246 buildings are sealed," the BMC official said.