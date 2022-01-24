Mumbai sees highest residential registrations at about 242,000 units

In what reflects an encouraging trend, 2021 saw the highest residential registrations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in recent times at about 242,000 units.

This is a 53% increase from 2020 and a 20% increase even over 2019 - and comes at a time when the country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic.

These statistics are part of the ‘MMR Housing Uptick aided by Support’ research report, conducted jointly by CREDAI MCHI, Colliers and CRE Matrix and released on Monday.

The government in September 2020, reduced stamp duty charges from 5% to 2% for all residential transactions for the period September to December 2020 and 3% for the subsequent quarter of January - March 2021.

Other factors such reduced home loan rates, largely stable prices, pent-up demand and a higher inclination to own home too contributed to a spurt in sales during the year.

Boman Irani, Incoming President of CREDAI-MCHI said: “A series of positive actions and continuous encouragement by the Maharashtra government ensured that the real estate sector and the overall economy gets a boost. Premium reductions led to 5x collections as compared to an average year.

Further, the reduction in stamp duty helped in doubling the number of flats sold.”

Notably, almost Rs 1.30 lakh crore worth of residential flats were sold in the period of October, 2020 to March, 2021. All of these led to an indirect collection of GST wherein the state received 9% of the construction costs as GST and further 2.5% GST on value of apartments sold. “It is a win-win situation for everybody as rationalisation of charges and taxes is leading to overall growth. We are confident that the overall services and employment industry will also benefit from this spillover effect,” he said.

Central Mumbai (Dadar, Lower Parel, Worli, Sewri, Mahim, Matunga, Parel, Wadala) saw the maximum revival in sales in 2021. Registrations here rose 93% from 2019 and 71% from 2020. Thane accounted for the highest number of registrations with 42% share, and highest stamp duty collection.

“If the demand persists in a similar trend led by huge propensity to purchase, the market will see better demand-supply equilibrium in 2022. There could also be a 2-5% increase in prices in the latter half of the year. Overall, aspects like easier conversion of land-use, single-window clearances and sops to migrant workers are important for equitable growth,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.

