Mumbai sees steady increase in Covid-19 cases amid Ganesha festival

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 15 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 22:14 ist
A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine at a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

In a worrying development, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) have shot up amid the ongoing Ganesha festival.

According to the Public Health Department, the Mumbai and MMR reported 515 and 970 cases, respectively, on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, the Mumbai/MMR figures were 457/955, Friday 441/961, Saturday 361/710, Sunday 357/751, Monday 345/663 and Tuesday 367/724. 

During the day, the state recorded 3,783 cases and 56 deaths taking the progressive total to 65,07,930 and 1,38,277, respectively. 

A total of 4,364 patients were discharged, pushing the total treated patients to 63,17,070.

The active patients now stand at 49,034. 

For the Maharashtra government, the active cases between 49,000-50,000 is a matter of concern as it has remained nearly stagnant for months. 

At the weekly Cabinet meeting, presided over by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the pandemic situation was discussed threadbare. 

Last week, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar stated that Mumbai is sitting on the verge of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

“The third wave is not coming, it is already here,” she had stated.

