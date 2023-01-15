Mumbai set to get two new Metro lines

Mumbai is set to get two more Metro lines, which will bring in a major change in commuting in the far Western suburbs and ensure connectivity to Eastern suburbs.

The two elevated corridors run along both sides of the Western Express Highway connecting Dahisar to Andheri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Phase-II of the Metro Line 2A connecting Dahisar to Andheri West-DN Nagar and Metro Line 7 connecting Dahisar East to Andheri East on January 19. The inauguration would be a major milestone for the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis alliance government.

The Phase-I of the Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to Dhanukarwadi) and Line 7 (Aarey Colony) was inaugurated on April 2, 2022, when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the project implementation authority, has received the safety clearances by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

The Line 2A is 18 km long with 17 stations, while Line 7 is 17 km long with 13 stations and is expected to have a daily ridership of over 3 lakh commuters.

At the North end, Dahisar would be the common station for both Metro Lines 2A and 7.

At the South-end, an interchange has been provided for the two lines at Andheri East and Andheri West with the existing Metro Line 1 that links Versova and Ghatkopar, which is running since June 2014.

“Mumbai gets its first Metro network. Three metro lines - Line 1, Line 2A and Line 7 join and seek to give interoperability and seamless travel to Mumbaikars,” said Metropolitan Commissioner S V R Srinivas,

“We are now ready to provide world-class services to the Mumbaikars after receiving the certificates for the commercial operations of the lines,” he added.