Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporator's son hangs self at home

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 15 2020, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 21:06 ist

The 25-year-old son of a Shiv Sena corporator allegedly killed himself in Suman Nagar locality of Chembur in the metropolis, police said on Monday.

Abhishek Shetye was found hanging in his house on Sunday night, an official said.

"His father Shrikant Shetye is Shiv Sena corporator from Ward 155. Abhishek was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom by his brother. No suicide note has been found from the spot," he added.

An accidental death report has been registered and the probe was underway to find out why he took this step, said Senior Inspector Deepak Pagare of Chunabhatti police station.

Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Suicide

