Mumbai shopping mall fire doused after 9 hours, no casualty

A large portion of Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai was gutted in a major fire that raged for nearly nine hours before it was doused, a civic official said on Saturday.
No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.
The blaze erupted around 8 pm on Friday. It was described by fire brigade officers as 'level 3' (major) fire and later upgraded to 'level 4', he said. The fire was extinguished around 5 AM on Saturday. On March 25, 2021, a fire had broken out at a designated Covid-19 inside the same mall and claimed eleven lives.
