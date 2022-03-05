Mumbai shopping mall fire doused after 9 hours

Mumbai shopping mall fire doused after 9 hours, no casualty

A large portion of Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai was gutted in a major fire that raged for nearly nine hours before it was doused, a civic official said on Saturday. No casualties were reported in the incident

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 05 2022, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 12:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A large portion of Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai was gutted in a major fire that raged for nearly nine hours before it was doused, a civic official said on Saturday.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted around 8 pm on Friday. It was described by fire brigade officers as 'level 3' (major) fire and later upgraded to 'level 4', he said. The fire was extinguished around 5 AM on Saturday. On March 25, 2021, a fire had broken out at a designated Covid-19 inside the same mall and claimed eleven lives.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Fire
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

Women claim centre stage

Women claim centre stage

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

For women, leisure on a leash?

For women, leisure on a leash?

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

 