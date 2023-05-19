Mumbai: Submarine Vaghsheer undertakes first sea sortie

Vaghsheer, the sixth of the Scorpene-class submarines, is currently undertaking her first sea trials. The sea trials commenced on May 18, according to the Indian Navy.

The Scorpene-class or Kalvari-class submarines are one of the most advanced conventional submarines in the world.

Vaghsheer submarine was launched on April 20, 2022 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). Vaghsheer is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in early 2024 after the completion of these trials.

“The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, these include propulsion systems, weapons, and sensors,” an Indian Navy statement said on Friday.

So far, four submarines of the Scorpene class -- INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj and INS Vela have been commissioned.

Also Read | Indian Navy answers SOS call from sinking Chinese ship, deploys aircraft

INS Kalvari (Yard 11875) was launched on October 27, 2015 and commissioned on December 14, 2017.

INS Khanderi (Yard 11876) was launched on January 12, 2017 and commissioned on September 28, 2019. INS Karanj (Yard 11877) was launched on January 31, 2018 and commissioned on March 10, 2021.

INS Vela (Yard 11878) was launched on May 6, 2019 and commissioned on November 25, 2021. INS Vagir (Yard 11879) was launched on November 12, 2020 and was commissioned on January 23, 2023.

Vagsheer (Yard 11880) was launched on April 20, 2022 and is expected to be commissioned in March 2024.

The Kalvari-class submarines are one of the most advanced conventional submarines in the world. These platforms are equipped with the latest technologies in the world.

More deadly and stealthier than their predecessors, these submarines are equipped with potent weapons and sensors to neutralise any threat above or below the sea surface

The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms, they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state-of-the-art SONAR and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities. They also have an advanced Permanent Magnetic Synchronous motor (PERMASYN) as their propulsion motor.