Mumbai-Surat cyclothon by diamond industry to mark 75 years of Independence

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, the Bharat Diamond Bourse has planned a Mumbai-Surat-Mumbai cyclothon covering 750 km in 75 hours.

En route, they would also cover Dandi, where Mahatma Gandhi broke the salt laws and tax during the British Raj -- an important movement during India’s freedom struggle.

Located in the financial capital of Mumbai, the Bharat Diamond Bourse at the Bandra-Kurla Complex is one of the largest and most sophisticated diamond hubs across the globe, often referred to as the “Diamond Centre of the World”.

Surat, famous for its diamond cutting and polishing, is known as the “Diamond City of India”. The Mumbai-Surat stretch covering neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Gujarat is also known as the “Diamond Route”.

A team of 25 enthusiasts with support staff shall cycle 750 km in 75 hours -- spanning three days, 18-20 February 2022, as part of the mission titled -- “Cyclothon: a Symbol of Unity”.

The cyclothon will pass through SEEPZ, Dahisar, Laxmi Diamond (Bhilad), Mahendra Brothers (Navsari) Surat Diamond Bourse, Gujarat Heera Bourse, Surat Diamond Industries and Dandi.

