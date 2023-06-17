Mumbai: Teacher suspended for playing Azaan at school

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jun 17 2023, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 00:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Following vehement protests by parents, a teacher of Kapol Vidyanidhi International School in the Kandivali area of Mumbai was suspended on Friday for allegedly playing the Azaan (Muslim prayer) during the morning Assembly. 

“This is a serious issue… The playing of the Azaan by the teacher at the school was intentional and not a mistake, as claimed by the school. The school was trying to shield the teacher…you are not running a madrasa but a school,” Sagar fumed.

The parents assembled there asked whether the management of a Muslim school had allowed ‘Gayatri mantra’, ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ or ‘Mahamrityunjaya Mantra’ to be played during the morning assembly.

The Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the incident.

“We have received a complaint from Kandivali. The matter will be probed from all angles. All necessary action will be taken,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal.

The BJP Mumbai unit also tweeted about the protests that broke out outside the school.

Principal Dr Reshma Hegde said that the teacher had been placed under suspension.

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar said that it is serious. “BJP would not tolerate such things. And we never say anything about what is happening in schools run by minorities,” he said.

