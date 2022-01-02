Mumbai to soon get twin posts for bird watching

The project is an initiative of BMC and would be located in the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Udyan

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 02 2022, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 10:17 ist
An illustrative image of the bird watching post. Credit: Special arrangement

Mumbai's western suburbs will soon get twin bird-watching towers, the first of their kind, to observe Flamingos and other migratory birds that visit the island city.

The project is an initiative of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and would be located in the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Udyan. The observation posts would be situated just by the Chincholi creek. The construction is expected to start as early as January 26. 

“It is a unique project and would take people close to nature,” said BMC corporator Deepak Thakur. “These would be twin towers. The height would be around 6 m and would have a platform of 4.5 x 4.5 m,” he added. People can carry binoculars and spotting scopes on the tower and enjoy nature.

According to Thakur, experts and ornithologists have been consulted in designing the project. "It will become a major pillar of nature education for kids in Mumbai," he said, adding that though Mumbai is a busy city with big buildings, it has several green pockets or lungs rich in flora and fauna.

