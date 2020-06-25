Mumbai: Two godowns gutted in fire at Andheri

Mumbai: Two godowns gutted in fire at Andheri

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2020, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 14:04 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Photo

Two godowns were gutted in a fire at an industrial estate in Marol area of suburban Andheri here, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, a deputy fire officer fainted while battling the flames and was recuperating at a hospital, the official said.

The blaze erupted at Nanddham industrial estate at around 12.45 am on Thursday and it was confined to two godowns on the ground floor of the premises, he said.

The fire brigade was immediately pressed into service and flames were doused at around 4.45 am, the official said.

The two godowns containing some electrical equipment, furniture and hydraulic compressor machine were completely gutted, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Andheri

What's Brewing

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Is it safe to reopen schools?

Is it safe to reopen schools?

 