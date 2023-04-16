Mumbai: Two held for attacking shopkeeper with swords

Two men have been arrested here for allegedly attacking a shopkeeper in Pydhoni area of south Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.
The two accused had a heated argument with the shopkeeper earlier on the Friday evening while buying something, said a police official.
Later, they returned with swords and attacked him and the staff inside the shop. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras. Police nabbed the duo, residents of Mahim area, from adjoining Thane district, the official said.
A case under Indian Penal Code sections including 326 (voluntary causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon) and Arms Act was registered and further investigation was underway, he added.
