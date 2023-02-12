Mumbai: Two teens killed in building slab crash

Two teenagers were killed when the slab of a building under repairs crashed at Khindipada in Bhandup suburb of north-east Mumbai on Sunday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am during some ongoing repair works to a ground-plus-one storied structure when a portion of the slab collapsed.

Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and other agencies were rushed for the rescue efforts and two injured youth were taken out of the debris.

The duo, identified as Ramanand Yadav, 18 and Rajkumar Dhotre, 19 -- were declared dead when taken to the MT Agarwal Hospital, said the BMC.

Further details, including the causes leading to the tragedy and if any more casualties have occurred, are awaited.