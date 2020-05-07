Mumbai: Video of bodies lying near COVID-19 patients goes viral

Shocking videos purportedly showing bodies of COVID-19 victims lying unattended near coronavirus patients at a civic-run hospital in Sion have surfaced on social media.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thursday, ordered a probe into the incident.

The video has been shot secretly at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion, one of the biggest civic hospitals of Mumbai. It was posted on social media by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member.

The video from Twitter has reached several social media platforms including the fast-circulating WhatsApp. Mumbai Mayor Kishori herself visited the Sion Hospital and sought an explanation.

"In Sion hospital..patients are sleeping next to dead bodies!!! This is extreme..what kind of administration is this! Very very shameful!," Rane tweeted.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the incident is serious. He urged the government and administration to ensure that such things are not repeated in future. The statement of Fadnavis comes just before Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets opposition leaders to discuss the COVID crisis.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya said: "I talked with the person who has recorded the video..he says its ward no 5, ground floor, emergency/COVID19 section of Sion Hospital.. pathetic condition of dead bodies along with patients".