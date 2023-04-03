Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

Days after a video of a dangerous wheelie stunt on a bike of a youth speeding with two girls went viral on social media, the Mumbai Police arrested the biker on Sunday night.

The suspect has been identified as Fayyaz Ahmed Azimullah Kadri, a 24-year-old man, who has now been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The development has come as a strong message to stunt bikers and those overspeeding in Mumbai.

He was performing stunts with a woman sitting in front of him and another sitting pillion -- and all of them were without helmets.

Fayyaz was arrested by the Bandra-Kurla Complex police station of Mumbai.

On March 31, the 13-second video was shared by PotholeWarriors Foundation, condemning the act.

Later, the Mumbai Traffic Police responded to the video saying, “A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway. If anyone has any information about persons in this video, you can DM us directly.”

On Sunday night, the BKC police arrested Fayyaz.

He was booked under sections 308, 279, 336, 34 and 114 of the Indian Penal Code and 148 and 194 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Section 308 IPC states: “Whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder”

After his arrest, the BKC police station found that Fayyaz was a history-sheeter and had previous cases registered against him at Wadala Truck Terminus police station as well as Antop Hill police station.