Mumbai woman, who was raped, brutally assaulted in tempo, dies in hospital

A day after a woman was heinously raped and brutalised in a tempo - similar to the Nirbhaya case - in the Kharani Road area of Saki Naka locality in Mumbai, the victim passed away after battling for 33 hours on Saturday.

The accused would now be booked for murder.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took serious cognisance of the incident even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government assured a thorough probe and a trial by a fast-track court.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to director general of police Sanjay Pandey and asked for a time-bound probe.

The victim was raped and a rod was inserted in her private parts in a tempo. The victim was thereafter admitted in the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar, where she also underwent a surgery. However, she remained unconscious and finally passed away.

According to reports, her intestine was badly damaged.

The accused is in custody of Saki Naka police station.

According to Shiv Sena MLC, the victim is aged between 32 and 34, married and has two kids. “Whether the act is committed by one person or whether it was a gang rape is a matter of investigation,” she said.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh said: “It is surely not a crime committed by one person… there may be one more person involved and hence a thorough probe is needed.”

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said, “I am shocked after hearing the incident.”

