Mumbai: Yet another boy drowns in nullah

In yet another incident, a boy drowned in a nullah at Dharavi in Mumbai on Monday.

This is the third such incident in the commercial capital in six days.

Mumbai's civic body, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, has come under severe criticism in the wake of a series of similar incidents.

The latest incident took place in a nullah near a garden at Rajiv Gandhi colony in Dharavi. The deceased was identified as Amit Jaiswal (7).

It may be recalled that on Saturday, a 12-year-old boy, Bablu Paswan, fell in a pit full of rainwater at Worli. The pit was dug as part of the construction work of the ambitious coastal road project.

Meanwhile, Divyanshu Singh, aged around 2, who fell in a drain, on last Wednesday, is yet to be traced. On Monday, the Dindoshi police station registered a case in this respect.