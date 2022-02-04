Mumbai zoo to get giraffes, zebras and white lions soon

As the modernisation plan of the Mumbai zoo paces ahead and the footfall increases, it is set to get exotic species in the times to come.

Giraffes, zebras, white lions and jaguars will soon find a home in the Mumbai zoo spread over 52 acres.

The Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan & Zoo, popularly known as Byculla Zoo or RaniBaug, is one of the oldest zoos of India and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is currently undertaking a massive phased-wise modernisation programme.

In the BMC budget for the year 2022-23, Municipal Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal announced a series of plans to take the zoo ahead.

An expenditure of Rs 43 crore has been incurred for the development works in the second phase during the year 2020-21.

Now, the budgetary provision has been nearly tripled.

“A total budget provision of Rs 30.66 crore is proposed in revised estimates 2021-22 and Rs 115.46 crore in budget estimates in 2022-23,” Dr Chahal said.

The modernisation plan is being carried out in a phase wise manner, as per Master (Layout) Plan approved by Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi dated 13 February, 2019.

In the second phase, the construction of the remaining three animal exhibits for the otter, sambar and barking deer, nilgai, four-horned antelope is nearing completion.

Development work of the landscape garden on the site of old offices of zoo and garden department and adjoining land is completed.

A new interpretation facility depicting various biodiversity zones in and around Mumbai like the Gateway of India, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, mangroves, beaches, Sewri Creek, Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary has been developed at the first floor of the Interpretation Centre building wherein the visitors can take a virtual tour of these places by way of video walls and 3D films.

In the third phase, it is proposed to develop a zoo extension facility on the two adjacent plots (admeasuring around 10 acres) wherein exhibits for various exotic species like giraffe, zebra, white lion, jaguar, etc. will be developed for which Request For Proposals (RFPs) are being finalised.

Couple of years ago, two leopards were brought from Pilikula NisargaDhama (Mangalaru zoo) and Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru zoo) and two tigers from the Siddharth Garden and Zoo (Aurangabad zoo) – adding to the attraction.

The aviary and the tigers, leopards and hyenas were the major attractions after the arrival of Humboldt penguins in 2016.

Eight Humboldt penguins – Donald, Daisy, Popeye, Olive, Flipper, Bubble, Mr Molt and Dory – were brought here from Seoul in South Korea, on July 26, 2016. However, Dory could not survive and died on October 23, 2016, because of a bacterial infection. A baby penguin born to Mr Molt and Flipper, in August, 2018, had died a week after birth.

A male penguin chick, named Oreo, was born to Humboldt penguins Donald and Daisy on May 1, 2021.

Another penguin chick was born to Flipper, the oldest female among the Humboldts, and Mr Molt, the youngest male in the zoo, on August 19, 2021, which now has been named Oscar.

It may be recalled that a pair of Bengal tigers Shakti and Karishma were brought to the Byculla Zoo from Aurangabad’s Siddharth Garden Zoo on February 12, 2020. Their cub Veera was born November 14, 2021.

