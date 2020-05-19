Mumbai's coronavirus death toll touches 800

Nearly two months after the first death was reported, Mumbai's COVID-19 toll touched 800 on Tuesday.

A total of 43 deaths were reported in 24 hours span, the highest in a day so far.

The total positive cases in India's commercial capital now stands at 22,563 with the addition of 1,411 cases.

600 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total to 6,116. Out of 43 deaths, 15 deaths were reported between May 6-15.

Of the deceased, 32 patients had co-morbidities, 29 patients were male and 14 female. Two were below 40 years and 20 were above 60 years and 21 were between 40 to 60 years of age.