Mumbai's coronavirus toll crosses 1,000-mark

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • May 25 2020, 21:38 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 21:38 ist
Credit: PTI photo

The coronavirus death toll in India's financial capital, Mumbai, crossed the 1,000-mark on Monday. 

The total COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 31,972 and deaths at 1,026. The toll in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) combined had crossed 1,000 on May 22. On Monday, the Mumbai-MMR tally was 1,154 deaths and 40,438 cases.

Total number of cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,657 and deaths at 1,695. Across the state,  a total of 1,186 patients have been discharged taking the tally to 15,786 who had gone home till date. This leaves the total active cases at 35,178.

A total of 3,78,555 tests were conducted, of which 52,667 have tested positive.

