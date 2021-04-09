Mumbai's Covid-19 tally crosses 5 lakh with 9,200 new infections

As the second wave sweeps the country leading to an unprecedented spread of Covid-19, the total progressive coronavirus cases in the financial capital of Mumbai crossed the five-lakh mark in the last 13 months.

The first case and death in Mumbai were reported on March 11 and March 17, respectively.

Mumbai on Friday reported 9,200 new Covid-19 cases, taking the progressive total to 5,00,898, according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

During the day, 35 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 11,909.

The total active cases now stand at 90,333.

The doubling rate now is 34 days while the overall growth rate between April 2-8 is 2 per cent. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 79 per cent.

During the day, Maharashtra reported 58,993 cases and 301 deaths.