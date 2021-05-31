Mumbai's Dawoodi Bohra community turns mosque into Covid-19 vaccination centre

In Mumbai's famous Mohammed Ali Road, the Mohammedi Masjid complex that belongs to the Dawoodi Bohra community has been turned into a vaccination centre.

With a capacity to accommodate over 300 people, the vaccination centre will cater to people above 45 years of age by online appointment only.

The Bohra community has launched a global #RiseToVaccinate campaign to sensitise and encourage people to come forward and get vaccinated.

The vaccination centre has been set up by Anjuman Shiate Ali, the organisation that manages the Bohra community's affairs in Mumbai, under the umbrella of the community’s global philanthropic initiative, Project Rise.

“Our Dawoodi Bohra volunteers in Mumbai and other parts of the world continue to support and expand the government’s vaccination efforts while also educating locals on queries related to their health and vaccine hesitancy,” said Ammar Tyebkhan, a member of Bohra’s global Project Rise initiative.

The vaccination centre was inaugurated by Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena, NCP MP from Baramati Supriya Sule and Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap.

Board Members of Anjuman Shiate Ali, Saifuddin Fakhrudin and Taher Husamuddin, also graced the occasion along with the head of Mohammedi Masjid, Amil Saheb Mustafa Indorewala.

Earlier, the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai had set up a Covid-19 war room to assist patients and their families with oxygen cylinders, oximeters and beds along with consultation from a panel of multi-speciality doctors on a real-time basis.

Fakhruddin Palanpurwala, who is in charge of managing the centre said, “We are grateful for the support of BMC and local authorities in setting this up. The entire Masjid complex is divided into different zones to ensure proper social distancing and efficient flow management during the process.”