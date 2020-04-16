Mumbai's Dharavi records 26 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

In an alarming development, 26 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Dharavi, the biggest slum cluster of Asia, in a span of 24 hours, on Thursday.

So far, Dharavi has recorded 86 positive cases and nine deaths.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mumbai reported three deaths and over 100 cases.

In Maharashtra, the total number of cases have shot to 3202.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is planning to ease restrictions selectively in certain industrial areas with stringent safety conditions from Monday.

According to Industries Minister Subhash Desai, areas or industries falling under the ‘Red Zone’ will not be permitted for the time being in view of a large number of cases there. The government will consider all aspects and consult the local authorities before deciding on the ‘Orange Zones’, while in ‘Green Zones’.

Lockdown will continue in areas like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi in Thane, Vasai-Virar in Palghar, Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur and other urban industrial centres falling in the ‘Red Zone.