Mumbai's Dharavi reports one new Covid-19 case

For the first time in four months, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported just one new coronavirus case on Thursday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The slum-dominated area had not detected a single case on Wednesday, he said.
Read | Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted in 18 Maharashtra districts
The tally of infections in Dharavi stands at 6,829, of which 6,451 patients have recovered from the disease and 19 are undergoing treatment, the official said.
Dharavi became a hotspot of coronavirus infection at the start of April, with 99 cases reported on April 8 alone.
Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered to be Asia's largest slum, with a population of over 6.5 lakh.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?
This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims
This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK
China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life
Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'
Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition
Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus
Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader
Don’t roil Lakshadweep