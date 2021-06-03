Mumbai's Dharavi reports one new Covid-19 case

Mumbai's Dharavi reports one new Covid-19 case

The slum-dominated area had not detected a single case on Wednesday

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 03 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 20:17 ist
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi. Credit: PTI Photo

 For the first time in four months, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported just one new coronavirus case on Thursday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The slum-dominated area had not detected a single case on Wednesday, he said.

Read | Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted in 18 Maharashtra districts

The tally of infections in Dharavi stands at 6,829, of which 6,451 patients have recovered from the disease and 19 are undergoing treatment, the official said.

Dharavi became a hotspot of coronavirus infection at the start of April, with 99 cases reported on April 8 alone.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered to be Asia's largest slum, with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Dharavi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 