Mumbai's favourite 'vada pav', 'cutting chai' turn dearer

Mumbai's ubiquitous 'vada pav' and 'cutting chai', loved by the common man and celebrities alike, is now dearer by Rs 2 to Rs 5, sad news for many in Mumbai who consider the simple delicacy a staple meal.

This is most likely due to a rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder.

On average, there has been a rise of Rs 2 to Rs 5 for 'vada pav' and Rs 1 to Rs 3 for 'cutting chai', depending on the shop, ambiance and locality in Mumbai-MMR. The cost of 'samosa pav' has also gone up by Rs 3 to Rs 5. The price of 'vada pav' in a stall was around Rs 12 to Rs 15 while 'samosa pav' went for Rs 14 to Rs 17. 'Cutting chai' was around Rs 7 to Rs 10.

"There has been a rise in the prices of 'vada pav', 'samosa pav' and 'cutting-chai' in the city as well as in the suburbs. The prices have increased in the last couple of months because of international and domestic factors,” Sanjeev Sabade, a culinary expert, said.

“There has been a rise in the price of edible oil and in the price of vegetables. The price of 'vada pav' is bound to go up,” a local said.

“'Vada pav' and 'cutting chai' have been part of the culture of this metropolis. Bombay changed to Mumbai but not the 'vada pav'. People of Mumbai love it and it has spread to most of the important cities of India," says Raj Suri, who also publishes tour guides and maps of the Mumbai-MMR.

