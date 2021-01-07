Mumbai's IPS officer to hold additional charge of DGP

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 07 2021, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 14:33 ist

IPS officer Hemant Nagrale – who was among the first to respond to the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai – has been given the additional charge of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police.

Nagrale, an officer of the 1987 batch of IPS, is currently the Director-General (Legal & Technical).

During the 26/11 terror attacks, Nagrale was posted as Director-Vigilance with the Maharashtra State Electricity Board and his residence was in the Colaba Police Station complex.

The Colaba Police Station was just a stone's throw away from Leopold Cafe and the Taj Mahal Hotel.

Nagrale not only helped in evacuating people but also located a bomb and asked it to be covered with sandbags before the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived.  

Maharashtra
Indian Police Service

