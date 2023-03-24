Kanheri Caves, Vajreshwari Temple now tourist places

Mumbai's Kanheri Caves, Vajreshwari Temple in Thane declared tourist places

The Kanheri Caves are located inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, Vajreshwari Temple is in Thane

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 24 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 15:17 ist
Chiseled out of a massive basaltic rock outcrop, the cave complex demonstrates the Buddhist style in art and architecture. Credit: Getty Images

Maharashtra has declared Mumbai's Kanheri Caves and the Vajreshwari Temple in the neighbouring Thane district as tourist places, state tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha told the state Assembly on Thursday. 

The Kanheri Caves are located inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai and come under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India. Chiseled out of a massive basaltic rock outcrop, the cave complex demonstrates the Buddhist style in art and architecture. Chinese Buddhist monk and traveller Xuanzang also briefly stayed there. 

The caves contain Buddhist sculptures and relief carvings, paintings, and inscriptions, dating from the first century CE to the 10th century CE. Kanheri comes from the Sanskrit Krishnagiri, which means black mountain.

Kanheri, which has over 100 caves, flourished under the patronage of Satavahana, Traikutakas, Vakatakas and Shilaharas and through donations made by the wealthy merchants of the region.

The Vajreshwari town is near Thane's Bhiwandi. The temple, which can be accessed from Vasai-Virar in Palghar or from Thane, is thronged by devotees.

Vajreshwari is famous for the temple and hot water springs. The village used to be called Vadvali but was later renamed Vajreswari as a mark of respect to Goddess Vajreshwari, the presiding deity of the Vajreshwari Temple.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
India News
Tourism
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

Brush with the blushes

Brush with the blushes

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

 